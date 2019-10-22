Hope PML-N makes smarter decisions for JUI-F, says Sheikh Rasheed 

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that he hopes the PML-N makes smarter decisions for the JUI-F. The PML-N at least has some wise people, he claimed while speaking to media in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ego has inflated just like a balloon. It is going to burst soon and when it does everyone will see it,” he remarked.

He remarked that the law will take its course if Fazl doesn’t change his attitude.

Fazl is leading political parties for the first time, Rasheed said. “We can’t let the stick brigade decide the future of our nation.”

