HOME > Entertainment

Here’s what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week

October 13, 2019
 
Here's what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week

Photo: Durj/The Movie

After a busy week of slogging away at work, sit back, relax and catch up on the lighter side of Pakistani news with our weekly round up. 

Mahera Omar’s Pakistan Chowk is the latest movie to be screened at international festivals. The documentary has been selected to be screened at the CINETEKTON International Architecture Film Festival in Puebla, Mexico and at Lund International Architecture Film Festival in Sweden. To read moreclick here. 

Daney Pe Dana famed folk singer Shazia Khushk has bid farewell to the showbiz industry on the back of religious reasons. To read the story, click here.

Actor-producer Shamoon Abbasi’s upcoming film Durj will not release in theatres across Pakistan as the federal censor declined giving its approval. They say the film’s topic is not suitable for the general audience. Click here to read more.

The 7th Hum Awards was the most awaited event for people who love watching Pakistani dramas. To read about who all won awards, click here. 

Pakistani-German Astrobiologist Dr Nozair Khawaja, along with his team of US and German scientists, has discovered a vital organic molecule on Enceladus, one of the 62 moons revolving around the Saturn. Click here to read about his discovery.

 

If you haven’t watched the critically acclaimed Karachi-based crime thriller Laal Kabootar, you have another chance. The movie is being re-released across Pakistan. To read more, click here.

Actor Mehwish Hayat’s dance moves have been lauded by many. However, she received criticism after she uploaded a video of her dance rehearsal at the HUM Awards. To watch the video, click here.

 

She might be the youngest Nobel laureate in history, but Malala Yousafzai still needs help to get along with her senior year at Oxford University.

https://www.samaa.tv/lifeandstyle/2019/10/malala-asks-twitter-to-help-her-survive-universitys-final-year/

 

Pakistani film and TV actor Sanam Saeed has urged people to talk about mental health issues and fight the stigma attached to it on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. To watch the video, click here.

