Hania Aamir, who recently starred in HUM TV’s Ana, shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself and she couldn’t look more wonderful.

The actor seems to have posted the selfie before going for exercise.

Hania danced her heart out and won everyone’s hearts with her performance alongside Azan Sami Khan at the recently-held HUM Awards in Houston, US.

The actor, who has starred in blockbusters such as Parwaaz Hai Junoon and Janaan, was last seen in a special appearance in Superstar.

