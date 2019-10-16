Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand extended till October 30

1 hour ago
 
Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand extended till October 30

An accountability court in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz by 14 days in the Ramazan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases. 

He will be presented again in the court on October 30.

The court has summoned more witnesses in the sugar mills case at the next case hearing.

A policeman had stopped Hamza from speaking to the media outside the court. Responding to this, Hamza told the policeman to go stand in the side. The policeman didn’t say anything after that.

Hamza has remarked that the Sharif family is supporting the Azadi March.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
hamza shahbaz NAB
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Hamza Shahbaz, money laundering case, Ramzan Sugar Mills, NAB, accountability court, Lahore
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.