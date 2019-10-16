Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand extended till October 30

An accountability court in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz by 14 days in the Ramazan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

He will be presented again in the court on October 30.

The court has summoned more witnesses in the sugar mills case at the next case hearing.

A policeman had stopped Hamza from speaking to the media outside the court. Responding to this, Hamza told the policeman to go stand in the side. The policeman didn’t say anything after that.

Hamza has remarked that the Sharif family is supporting the Azadi March.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.