Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream

1 hour ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar look fresh and happy as they explore Paris. 

The couple is currently exploring Europe on their second honeymoon.

Naimal shared glimpses of their time in Paris on her Instagram account.

The couple even wrote their names on a lock. Naimal shared a picture of it with a blurred Eiffel Tower in the background.

The practice of locking a padlock on a bridge, scribbling the name of you and your lover on it, and throwing the key away has been a popular action among tourists in Europe. In Paris, many such locks were hanged on the railings of the Pont des Arts, a pedestrian bridge The Paris government, however, later stopped people from hanging the locks because there were causing harm to the bridge.

Naimal and Hamza were earlier vacationing in Barcelona. The two tied the knot on August 25 in a simple wedding ceremony, followed by a valima reception on August 26.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
