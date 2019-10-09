Hamdard University student’s killer arrested in Karachi

Misbah Ather was shot dead on October 3. Photo: Facebook

The suspect who shot dead a student of the Hamdard University for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi has been arrested by the police, East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar confirmed while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Misbah Athar, a fourth-year student of Bachelor’s of Eastern Medicine and Surgery, was shot in the head in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on October 3. Two men on a motorcycle attempted to rob her. After she showed resistance, one of the suspects opened fire at her and she died on the spot.

The police have said that the suspect is an Afghan national and he was wanted in several cases. Athar’s mobile phone was recovered from him.

“At least six cases have been registered against him at different police stations,” said SSP Mahesar, adding that the suspect was absconding in many cases. He has been named in kidnapping, murder, rape and child abuse cases. He has been accused of helping murderers dispose of bodies.

He was a part of a 20-member gang, of which two have been killed and three are in jail, the police officer told journalists.

The suspect has been to jail thrice and he was out on parole. He was then employed at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. “He was drawing a salary and later he disguised himself and joined a religious group.”

The other suspect, however, is still absconding.

