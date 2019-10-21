Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hafiz Saeed made Faisalabad ATM robber’s father forgive policemen: report

28 mins ago
Hafiz Saeed made Faisalabad ATM robber’s father forgive policemen: report

Mohammad Afzaal, the father of Faisalabad ATM robber who died in Rahim Yar Khan police’s custody in September, pardoned the policemen involved in torturing his son to death on Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed’s request, the BBC Urdu reported Monday.

Afzaal announced pardoning the policemen involved in torturing his son, Salahuddin, to death at a mosque in Gujranwala last week.

He told BBC Urdu that he pardoned the policemen of his free will. However, Afzaal said he received Saeed’s message from Lahore’s camp jail.

“I was taken to the prison and Hafiz Sahab gave me three options: the policemen are ready to face the punishment if you want; they are ready to give you money if you demand blood money; or you can forgive them for Allah,” Afzaal was quoted as saying.

According to the police, Salahuddin died in their custody after suffering a heart attack following his arrest in Rahim Yar Khan.

His father had earlier claimed that his son was brutally tortured in police custody.

All the three policemen, including SHO Mehmoodul Hassan, have been reinstated after they were pardoned by Salahuddin’s father, according to a spokesperson for the Rahim Yar Khan police. They have been told to report to the Police Lines.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Faisalabad ATM robber Hafiz Saeed salahuddin
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Salahuddin, Hafiz Saeed, Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.