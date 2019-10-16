Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Gujranwala students determined to make Pakistan cleaner and greener

2 hours ago
 
Their campaign focuses on cleaning parks, planting more trees


A group of determined students wants to save Gujranwala’s parks and other green belts.


Founder and head of the campaign, Uzair, said that there are no plants in any of the parks. There is no clean water and there are piles of trash inside the parks. The Parks and Horticulture Authority hasn’t taken any action to save these parks.


“All of us students decided that we should take the responsibility of this," he said. "So, I formed a team with a mission to make the country clean, green and trash free".


The students started their mission with Nazir Park in Satellite Town. They cleaned the trash and planted new plants. Looking at their enthusiasm, the PFA joined these students and both have decided to work together to clean other parts of the city.


F A Hameed, a member of the PFA management, said, “As long as we don’t consider our country to be our home, we can never ensure that it is clean and green.”


The students have also put up posters inside and outside parks that highlight the importance of keeping the parks tidy and clean.


Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Gujranwala plants
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Gujranwala, parks, green belts, clean green and trash free Pakistan, students
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.