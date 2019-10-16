Gujranwala students determined to make Pakistan cleaner and greener

Their campaign focuses on cleaning parks, planting more trees

A group of determined students wants to save Gujranwala’s parks and other green belts.

Founder and head of the campaign, Uzair, said that there are no plants in any of the parks. There is no clean water and there are piles of trash inside the parks. The Parks and Horticulture Authority hasn’t taken any action to save these parks.

“All of us students decided that we should take the responsibility of this," he said. "So, I formed a team with a mission to make the country clean, green and trash free".

The students started their mission with Nazir Park in Satellite Town. They cleaned the trash and planted new plants. Looking at their enthusiasm, the PFA joined these students and both have decided to work together to clean other parts of the city.

F A Hameed, a member of the PFA management, said, “As long as we don’t consider our country to be our home, we can never ensure that it is clean and green.”

The students have also put up posters inside and outside parks that highlight the importance of keeping the parks tidy and clean.