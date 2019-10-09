Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gujranwala police arrest men for stealing transformers

2 hours ago
 
Gujranwala police arrest men for stealing transformers

ormer

Gujranwala police have arrested on Tuesday members of a gang involved in the stealing of transformers in the city as well as other parts of the country.

Related: Two transgender people accused of murdering lawyer in Jhelum

The CIA have seized Rs100,000 cash from them and many transformers worth millions of rupees from their possession. According to the DSP Imran Abbas, the suspects used to take copper and aluminum wires out of transformers and then dump the transformers.

The police said that the gang used to steal the transformer’s wires at night. An investigation is under way.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Gujranwala transformer
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.