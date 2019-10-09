Gujranwala police arrest men for stealing transformers

ormer

Gujranwala police have arrested on Tuesday members of a gang involved in the stealing of transformers in the city as well as other parts of the country.

The CIA have seized Rs100,000 cash from them and many transformers worth millions of rupees from their possession. According to the DSP Imran Abbas, the suspects used to take copper and aluminum wires out of transformers and then dump the transformers.

The police said that the gang used to steal the transformer’s wires at night. An investigation is under way.

