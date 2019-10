A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Gujranwala’s Peoples Colony Friday.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media too. It shows a gunman chasing a man after he gets out of his car. The gunman then shoots the man and manages to escape.

The deceased has been identified as Shaheen.

The police are investigating the case.

