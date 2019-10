Says Zardari should also approach the court







Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram



She was responding to a question from a reporter whether Asif Ali Zardari could also be given relief like Nawaz Sharif.Awan said, "First thing is that the government is not to grant bail, this is a prerogative of courts."She said Nawaz approached the court and provided reports pertaining to his health. "His lawyers convinced the court that he should be granted bail on medical grounds," the PM's aide said.The Lahore High Court earlier today granted bail to Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case."If Zardari sahib understands that his health can't stand something, then the courts are independent," Awan said."He should knock their door," she said, adding that the government doesn't interfere in judiciary's affairs.Zardari was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad after his health deteriorated Tuesday.The former president is currently on judicial remand until November 12 in the money laundering and Park Lane references.