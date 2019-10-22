Govt’s negotiation team rejects opposition’s demand for PM’s resignation: sources

The government’s negotiation team, headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, rejected on Tuesday the opposition’s demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation, government sources informed SAMAA TV.

Akram Durrani, the head of Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition, apprised Khattak of their demands earlier in the day. Opposition parties have called for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a fresh election in the country.

Durrani told Khattak that their demands were the same and they stood firm on their stance. The defence minister then summoned a meeting of the government team for consultation on opposition’s demands.

The government team decided to defuse the situation through dialogue, for which it will hold meetings with leaders of all the opposition parties, according to the sources. However, it rejected the demand for PM’s resignation.

The government team tasked Chaudhry Pervez Ilahi with contacting Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the sources said, adding that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will contact Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The members of the government team will also meet PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, the sources added.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad on October 31.

The government had formed the Khattak-led committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. However, Fazl had said the Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition should hold talks with the government.

The two sides have not yet held any formal negotiations.