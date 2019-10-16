Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Govt will have to go home: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 
Says his party supports Fazl's demand for PM's resignation



Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the incumbent "government will have to go home".

"Pakistan Peoples Party understands that this government will have to go home," the PPP chairman said, while speaking to the media in Larkana.

Bilawal said his party is with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation.

"PPP has already decided that its workers and office-bearers will support Maulana sahib," he said.

The PPP chairman urged the residents of the Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11 Larkana to favour his party in the by-polls tomorrow. He thanked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for supporting the PPP in the by-election.

The PS-11 seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Grand Democratic Alliance's Moazzam Abbasi for not mentioning his assets in his nomination papers.

Bilawal also inaugurated an HIV treatment centre in Ratodero.









 

 
 
 
 
 

 
