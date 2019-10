The minister slams the centre for its economic policies

The provincial minister said so while speaking to the media in Karachi. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making all-out efforts to convince the opposition for making a deal with it."But the opposition has decided not to give any kind of relief to the government," Ghani said.He criticised the government for poor economic conditions in the country."If there is no corruption in their tenure then the question rises why the economy is declining instead of improving," the minister questioned."There is no example of such a decline in the 71-year history of the country, apart from the past one year."He said the incumbent government made a record by collecting revenue less than the past year's."Another record it made is that salaries of the people were cut for the first time," Ghani remarked sarcastically."They have increased taxes on petrol and diesel, despite having previously claimed to reduce them."