Government

Govt to constitute committee for talks with Fazl: sources

4 hours ago
 
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in the centre has decided to constitute a committee to hold talks with Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources within the PTI informed SAMAA TV Wednesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of PTI’s core committee, which pondered over the JUI-F ‘Azadi March’, according to sources. Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the meeting.

The participants decided that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak would head the committee, the sources informed. The names of other members of the government’s team would be announced soon.

The core committee also decided in favour of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on non-party basis, the sources added.

The JUI-F’s march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced on October 9. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

A few days ago, Fazl told reporters in Peshawar that the illegal and ineligible government could not be allowed to rule anymore. “Islamabad plan is just the beginning,” the JUI-F chief had said. “We have options B and C too.”

The JUI-F chief has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board for his anti-government march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N hasn’t made a formal announcement confirming its participation.

