Govt ready to deal with any situation: minister

Says they are looking to politically engage the opposition

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

"Since the time Imran Khan came [into power], a few individuals are troubled and seek to remove him from the office," the minister told SAMAA TV during an interview.He said he was not sure how much "seriousness" was there among the opposition parties with regard to their protest against the government."The government is looking to engage them politically by holding talks, while we are also prepared to deal with it administratively," Qadri said.He said talks between the two sides had not yet begun, however, he was hopeful of betterment in the situation.The minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also have some commitments with "those parties", saying that he was in fact staging the sit-in for them. His comment was a reference to the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz."Maulana is not facing as many dangers as the ones behind the bars are," he said.He said if seminary students were brought to the streets for the sake of politics, then this would be against the principles and morals.The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad on October 31.The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.However, the two sides have not yet held any formal negotiations.