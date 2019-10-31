Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Govt hikes petrol by Re1 per litre

8 mins ago
The federal government revised on Thursday the prices of petroleum products, with the price of petrol going up by Re1 per litre.

The new price of petrol will be Rs114.24 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The price of high-speed diesel went up by 27 paisas, taking it to Rs127.41 per litre.

Similarly, the prices of light diesel and kerosene oils were decreased by Rs6.56 and Rs2.39 per litre, respectively.

A litre of light diesel oil will now cost Rs85.33 and that of kerosene oil will be available at Rs97.18, according to the notification.

The new prices will take effect from 12am on Friday, it said.

