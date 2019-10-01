Government releases Rs412m for Sindh Rescue and Medical Services

Photo: Aman Foundation/ Facebook

The Sindh government is allocating Rs412 million to the Sindh Rescue and Medical Services (SRMS), previously known as the Aman Ambulance.

The emergency service had been suffering lately due to a lack of funds which was hindering its operations.

“The current unavailability of funds has created financial and operational issues for us, including non-payment of even ambulance staff services, but we are grateful for the government of Sindh for their announcement to release funds,” said Aman Healthcare Services CEO Shazina Masud.

She added that Aman Healthcare was in talks with the Sindh government to expedite the process so they could disburse salaries.

The SMRS was launched as a public-private partnership between the provincial government and Aman Healthcare Services on June 25. According to the organisation, it has helped saved more than 100,000 lives since the partnership began.

It is a free-of-charge ambulance service that has basic life support, advanced life support and advanced cardiac life support ambulances.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced that the government would outsource diagnostic and laboratory facilities of public hospitals to the private sector to ensure better service delivery across the province.

