Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Government, opposition strike deal over Azadi March

57 mins ago
Government, opposition strike deal over Azadi March

An agreement has been reached between the government and Rehbar Committee of the Opposition regarding the Azadi March, says Defence Minister and Head of Negotiation Committee of the government Pervez Khattak.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad Saturday night, he said the Rehbar Committee of the opposition has assured the government of a peaceful protest.

He said that the government believes in the democratic process in the country and staging of protests are the right of the opposition according to the constitution.

The defence minister said that under the agreement, JUI-F will hold its march, but the protest will not move towards D-Chowk and participants of the march will remain at the open ground of H-9.

Khattak said the opposition assured they will not enter the capital’s ‘Red Zone’ and no roads will be blocked during the “peaceful” protest.

He said that the government has also been assured that the participants of the march will not violate the law and record their protest in a peaceful manner.

The JUI-F had announced it would march to the federal capital on October 31 in an attempt to overthrow the PTI government, which it alleges has come to power through rigging.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Khusro Bakhtiar, Karachi, Green Line bus project, federation, centre, Sindh
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.