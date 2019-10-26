Government, opposition strike deal over Azadi March

An agreement has been reached between the government and Rehbar Committee of the Opposition regarding the Azadi March, says Defence Minister and Head of Negotiation Committee of the government Pervez Khattak.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad Saturday night, he said the Rehbar Committee of the opposition has assured the government of a peaceful protest.

He said that the government believes in the democratic process in the country and staging of protests are the right of the opposition according to the constitution.

The defence minister said that under the agreement, JUI-F will hold its march, but the protest will not move towards D-Chowk and participants of the march will remain at the open ground of H-9.

Khattak said the opposition assured they will not enter the capital’s ‘Red Zone’ and no roads will be blocked during the “peaceful” protest.

He said that the government has also been assured that the participants of the march will not violate the law and record their protest in a peaceful manner.

The JUI-F had announced it would march to the federal capital on October 31 in an attempt to overthrow the PTI government, which it alleges has come to power through rigging.

