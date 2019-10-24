Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Government de-notifies prosecution team in Musharraf treason case

45 mins ago
Government de-notifies prosecution team in Musharraf treason case

Photo: AFP

The Ministry of Interior has de-notified the prosecution, constitutional teams, and the research assistant working on the high treason case against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. 

A notification says that the step has been taken under Section 4-A of the Central Law Officers Ordinance, 1970, which deals with appointments made by the president. It says that the services of the teams have been “disengaged”.

The prosecution team included Nasiruddin Khan Nayyer, Sardar Asmatullah, Tayyab Jafri, Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Barrister Sherjeel Adnan Sheikh, Barrister Natalya Kamal, Barrister Sajeel Sheryar, Chaudhry Hasan Murtaza Mann, Faraz Rana and Muhammad Imitiaz Haider

A bench of the Islamabad High Court resumed hearing the case on Thursday. “Have you received the notification about the de-notification of the prosecution team?” a judge asked. “Can they be de-notified like this?”

The court approved the leave of Musharraf’s lawyer, who has been diagnosed with dengue.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

