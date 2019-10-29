Game of Thrones showrunners quit Star Wars trilogy for Netflix

David Benioff and DB Weiss, the producers of HBO’s Game of Thrones, have cancelled their plans to work on the Star Wars trilogy.

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” the showrunners said. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Recently, Benioff and Weiss signed a $200million deal with Netflix to produce exclusively for the website. The duo’s decision to abandon the Star Wars project means that they will be working solely under Netflix’s banner in the near future.

The producers expressed their love for the iconic movie. “When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything,” they further added in their statement.

President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, praised Benioff and Weiss’ work and said that she hoped they will be able to continue the project once they are free from their commitments.

The first Star Wars project by the duo was expected to go on screens in 2022.

