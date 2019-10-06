Four more dengue cases reported in Quetta

Photo: Online

Four more people in Quetta have been diagnosed with dengue virus, confirmed the focal person for the city’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

All the patients belong to the same family and their house is located on the Ispani Road.

The blood tests proved that the patients have dengue, said the focal person. The family members had visited Karachi on Saturday. The doctors think that they may have been bitten by a dengue mosquito there.

Five people suspected of having the disease were admitted to the Fatimah Jinnah Hospital on Saturday.

The hospital authorities have said that the patients were from Satellite Town and Aghbargh.

At least, three thousand people have been admitted to various medical facilities across Balochistan on the suspicion of dengue.

