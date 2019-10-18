Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Four killed after oil tanker collides with car in Balochistan

2 mins ago
 


Four people were killed on Friday after an oil tanker collided with a car on National Highway near Balochistan’s Kalat. 

According to Levies, an oil-laden vehicle carrying oil from Panjgur collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The accident occurred 50 km from Kalat, on the National Highway near Bencha.

Related: Five labourers killed in Layyah crash

After the accident, a fire erupted in two vehicles that resulted in the death of three people. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition. A fourth person succumbed to his injuries at the DHQ hospital.

According to the hospital administration, the bodies are being kept in cold storage.

A case has been registered.

