Former KP CM Akram Durrani gets protective bail from BHC

Former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akram Durrani obtained on Thursday protective bail from the Balochistan High Court fearing an arrest by the National Accountability Bureau.

A BHC bench, comprising Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan and Justice Hamidullah Baloch, heard Durrani’s plea for protective bail.

The court granted 15-day protective bail to the former chief minister and directed him to deposit surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

Durrani, who is affiliated with the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, obtained bail in three cases filed against him by the anti-graft body.

The JUI-F leader said he received information that he would be arrested. He said the government was troubled by the fact that the entire opposition was united on the matter of the ‘Azadi March’.

Durrani said that no one was ready to accept the results of July 25 election. He said the ones threatening to stop the JUI-F’s march would be confined to their homes.