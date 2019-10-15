Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away

Former chief of the Karachi police Shahid Hayat breathed his last on Tuesday after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer.

Hayat had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi. He served as the city’s police chief during the Karachi Operation launched in 2014 with an aim to cleanse the megapolis of all criminal elements.

Sindh Inspector General Kaleem Imam expressed extreme sorrow over Hayat’s demise. He paid a tribute to his services for the police department.

IG Imam extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the heightening of Hayat’s stages in the hereafter.