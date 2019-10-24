Foodpanda riders up in arms after 50% salary cut

Foodpanda promises ‘the food you love, delivered’ but its delivery operation may be in jeopardy now that its riders have started protesting.

Foodpanda deliverymen protested in Karachi’s Jauhar Town on Tuesday after they were hit by a 50% pay cut. They say the company has reduced their bonuses by Rs20,000.

The deliverymen, also called riders, rallied from Perfume Chowk to Jauhar Chowrangi to protest the food delivery company’s decision. “We have worked day and night, yet our salaries have been reduced by Rs20,000 to Rs25,000,” said rider Jawad Panhwar. “The orders we dispatch have increased, but the bonuses we get have decreased,” he added.

“This pay cut has taken away our right,” one of the riders at the protest said. “We are paid less for the strenuous 15 to 16 hours we work every day. There is no job security, nor any health insurance.” He said that without the bonus, his salary of Rs40,000 is now half of what it was.

The riders also say that the company has been threatening to fire them. But they say they will continue their protest until Foodpanda agrees to their demands and reinstates the bonus amount.

Foodpanda is a German multinational food delivery company that operates in 40 countries and territories. In Pakistan, the company has more than 1,000 restaurants on board and provides its services in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities.

The food delivery company was in the spotlight in Malaysia when riders there protested a new payment policy introduced by the company’s management. According to a report by online news portal Malaysiakini, the new payment policy said riders would be paid according to the number of orders they take rather than the time they work.

The riders, however, protested that this policy would not benefit them. Under the previous agreement, the riders received a basic pay regardless of whether they got an order or not. They demanded the company restore the old payment system in which they were paid based on their working hours.

After a few days of negotiations, the company restored its original payment system.

SAMAA Digital attempted to contact Foodpanda’s CEO and content manager in Pakistan but got no response.

The pay cuts at Foodpanda come at a time when Pakistan is experiencing a major economic slowdown. According to the International Monetary Fund, economic growth in the country will fall below 2.5% by June 2020, its lowest level in the last 10 years, and some economists are even saying that the country is already facing a recession.

Various sectors ranging from the media to automobiles and financial services have been cutting jobs and that too when the prices of common goods and services are hovering above 10%, the highest rate in the last six years.

In a speech earlier this year, State Bank Governor Dr Reza Baqir acknowledged the rising unemployment and inflation and said that it will take another two years to get the economy on the right track.