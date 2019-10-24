Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Travel

Fix roads first then call tourists, say domestic travellers

49 mins ago
Domestic tourists travelling to Chitral and other northern areas of the country complain about the ‘bad’ condition of the roads. The Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Tourism Department should first fix these roads and then invite tourists, they said.

The KP government has been actively promoting tourism in the northern areas of Pakistan for the past year. According to the tourism department, campaigns run on social media and other media platforms increased tourists visiting areas such as Naran, Kaghan, Chitral and Swat.

Recently, however, domestic tourists from Nowshera travelling to Chitral complained about the condition of the roads in these areas. Poor conditions of roads force most of the tourists to turn back, they claimed.

The tourists lodged a complaint on the Citizen’s Portal and shared pictures and videos of the condition of the road from Lowari Tunnel to Drosh.

They criticised the tourism department and urged the prime minister to take notice of the delay in the construction of these roads.

They also asked the government to speed up the construction of roads and hotels in the region to make it easier for tourists.

