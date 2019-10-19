Five people killed over a property dispute in Mardan

A woman, a child and three men were killed in an exchange of fire over a property dispute on Saturday in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi.
Gunmen opened fire after a heated argument over a seven marla house in the area. According to police, the suspects, who managed to flee, are the cousins of the victims.
The deceased include a woman, her three sons, and a granddaughter. The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem examination. The bodies were then handed over to their heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.
A case has been registered against five people, identified as Usman Shah, Mohammad Ali, Tahirul Khan, Bilal and Aamir, and an investigation is under way.