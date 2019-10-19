Five people killed over a property dispute in Mardan

A woman, a child and three men were killed in an exchange of fire over a property dispute on Saturday in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi.

Gunmen opened fire after a heated argument over a seven marla house in the area. According to police, the suspects, who managed to flee, are the cousins ​​of the victims.

Related: Man kills neighbour, injures three in Narowal

The deceased include a woman, her three sons, and a granddaughter. The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem examination. The bodies were then handed over to their heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered against five people, identified as Usman Shah, Mohammad Ali, Tahirul Khan, Bilal and Aamir, and an investigation is under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.