Five people killed over a property dispute in Mardan

25 mins ago
Photo: AFP/file

A woman, a child and three men were killed in an exchange of fire over a property dispute on Saturday in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi.

Gunmen opened fire after a heated argument over a seven marla house in the area. According to police, the suspects, who managed to flee, are the cousins ​​of the victims.

Related: Man kills neighbour, injures three in Narowal

The deceased include a woman, her three sons, and a granddaughter. The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem examination. The bodies were then handed over to their heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered against five people, identified as Usman Shah, Mohammad Ali, Tahirul Khan, Bilal and Aamir, and an investigation is under way.

