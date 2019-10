Photo: AFP/file

Five people were injured after a fight erupted between a policeman and his neighbour in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi Sunday night.

The two groups of people attacked each other with knives and fired shots.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Irshad used his official weapon and fired shots.

UC chairman Javed Afridi said that the fight erupted following a motorcycle accident.

The injured, including Inayat, Ghulamullah, Javed, Tameez and Atta Mehmood have been shifted to a hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.