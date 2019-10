Five people were killed and more than 20 were injured after a passenger bus overturned in Naushero Feroze Wednesday morning.

The bus was travelling to Sukkur via Moro Bypass. According to the police, the passengers were returning from the Bhit Shah festival.

The injured have been shifted to Moro Hospital. The bodies will be handed over to families after completion of medico-legal formalities.

