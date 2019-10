Five people were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger van near Sadhoke, Gujranwala, eyewitnesses told SAMAA Digital.

The incident took place while the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March was on its way to Gujar Khan from Lahore Wednesday night.

The driver of the truck that hit the van managed to flee the scene, according to the eyewitnesses.

The wounded persons were shifted to hospital.