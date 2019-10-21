First victim live streams suicide on Facebook in Pakistan

A young man from Ghotki in upper Sindh committed suicide and streamed it live on Facebook Monday in what is the country’s first ever such case.

Facebook has yet to take down the video.

The police took his body to Mirpur Mathelo District Headquarters Hospital.

The young man gave a message to his family and friends in Sindhi before committing the act.

In the six-minute video, he repeatedly announces he was going to kill himself. He said he was in love, but it had not worked out.

“I can’t bring myself to do this,” he said, weeping. He said he saw no way out of his pain.

“Friends, if I have made any mistakes, please forgive me.”

The live video streaming feature on Facebook became publicly available in January 2016. Anyone with a Facebook account can access it at the top of their news feed, simply by selecting “Live Video” from the dropdown menu. A three-second countdown begins before the Facebook user can begin filming live, and anyone can watch if they have selected the audience as public and not just for connected friends. Facebook Live broadcasts can last up to four hours.

To report a Facebook Live video as inappropriate, you can click the scroll down menu in the top right of post and then click “Report Post”, “Report Photo” and follow the instructions.

