Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

First victim live streams suicide on Facebook in Pakistan

3 mins ago
First victim live streams suicide on Facebook in Pakistan

A young man from Ghotki in upper Sindh committed suicide and streamed it live on Facebook Monday in what is the country’s first ever such case.

Facebook has yet to take down the video.

The police took his body to Mirpur Mathelo District Headquarters Hospital.

The young man gave a message to his family and friends in Sindhi before committing the act.

In the six-minute video, he repeatedly announces he was going to kill himself. He said he was in love, but it had not worked out.
“I can’t bring myself to do this,” he said, weeping. He said he saw no way out of his pain.

“Friends, if I have made any mistakes, please forgive me.”

The live video streaming feature on Facebook became publicly available in January 2016. Anyone with a Facebook account can access it at the top of their news feed, simply by selecting “Live Video” from the dropdown menu. A three-second countdown begins before the Facebook user can begin filming live, and anyone can watch if they have selected the audience as public and not just for connected friends. Facebook Live broadcasts can last up to four hours.

To report a Facebook Live video as inappropriate, you can click the scroll down menu in the top right of post and then click “Report Post”, “Report Photo” and follow the instructions.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Facebook Suicide
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.