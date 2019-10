The cause has yet to be ascertained







Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram



Three fire trucks have reached the site to control the blaze.The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.Many people have been injured and they have been shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ.The roads leading to the mall have been closed for traffic and the rescue teams have been asked people living in residential plots near the mall to vacate their houses and apartments.Reports suggest that the fire department hasn't been able to douse the fire because of a shortage of water.