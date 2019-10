A fire broke out at a school in Karachi’s FB Area on Tuesday.

The fire erupted at approximately 07:30 am at the Metropolitan School. According to the rescue team, the incident occurred because of a short circuit in a vehicle that was parked near the school, which is located in Ayesha Manzil.

Two fire trucks were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

