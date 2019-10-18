Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Firdous Ashiq Awan: How much coverage does Fazl want?

37 mins ago
 
Firdous Ashiq Awan: How much coverage does Fazl want?

Photo: Online

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has rejected media reports that Maulana Fazlur Rehman isn’t being provided any media coverage. 

“All channels keep showing his face,” she remarked while speaking to the media. “How much coverage does he want?”

The JUI-F chief can be seen sitting on talk shows every day, she said. His complaint that he isn’t getting coverage makes no sense, Dr Awan added.

The media should play an important role in this rather than showing people as ‘heroes’ or ‘zeroes’.

The controversy arose after Geo News, one of Pakistan’s major news channels, took off-air a press conference of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman with its anchor explaining it was because the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority has banned a live telecast of the event.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, an opposition politician, is planning to march towards Islamabad in an attempt to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. His ‘Azadi March’ plans to enter Islamabad on October 31.

