FIR registered in Quetta’s Spinny Road explosion

A case has been registered against unknown suspects in the bombing on Quetta’s Spinny Road on Monday. Nine people, including three policemen, were injured in the bombing.

An FIR has been registered by Kharotabad SHO Noor Hassan. It includes sections relating to murder, terrorism and carrying explosives.

The explosion occurred when a police van was passing by the Faisal Cross.

The initial investigation had revealed that the bomb was remote-controlled. Five kilogrammes of explosives were attached to a motorcycle, according to the police.

The injured include Sub-inspector Nisar Ahmed, Constable Khan Muhammad, Constable Arsalan, Haji Akbar, Bilal Ahmed, Fareed Ahmed, seven-year-old Asadullah, four-year-old Farihaan, and a woman named Maryam. They are seeking treatment at Bolan Medical Complex.

On October 10, a policeman was killed and 10 people, including five law enforcers, were injured in an explosion on Double Road.

On July 30, at least five people were killed while 32 others sustained injuries in an explosion near Meezan Chowk in Quetta’s Liaquat Bazar. Three policemen, including Additional SHO City Police Station Shafaat Ali, were also injured in the attack. The blast targeted a police vehicle. The SHO was present in the vehicle when the blast took place, said police officials.

