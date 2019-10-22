Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

FIR registered in Quetta’s Spinny Road explosion

8 mins ago
FIR registered in Quetta’s Spinny Road explosion

A case has been registered against unknown suspects in the bombing on Quetta’s Spinny Road on Monday. Nine people, including three policemen, were injured in the bombing.

An FIR has been registered by Kharotabad SHO Noor Hassan. It includes sections relating to murder, terrorism and carrying explosives.

The explosion occurred when a police van was passing by the Faisal Cross.

The initial investigation had revealed that the bomb was remote-controlled. Five kilogrammes of explosives were attached to a motorcycle, according to the police.

The injured include Sub-inspector Nisar Ahmed, Constable Khan Muhammad, Constable Arsalan, Haji Akbar, Bilal Ahmed, Fareed Ahmed, seven-year-old Asadullah, four-year-old Farihaan, and a woman named Maryam. They are seeking treatment at Bolan Medical Complex.

On October 10, a policeman was killed and 10 people, including five law enforcers, were injured in an explosion on Double Road.

On July 30, at least five people were killed while 32 others sustained injuries in an explosion near Meezan Chowk in Quetta’s Liaquat Bazar. Three policemen, including Additional SHO City Police Station Shafaat Ali, were also injured in the attack. The blast targeted a police vehicle. The SHO was present in the vehicle when the blast took place, said police officials.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
explosion Quetta
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
jhelum, couples, mass wedding
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi’s Malir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.