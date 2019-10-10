Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
FIR against Musharraf in Lal Masjid case isn’t getting quashed 

1 hour ago
 
FIR against Musharraf in Lal Masjid case isn't getting quashed 
Former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court dismissed former president Pervez Musharraf’s petition asking for the FIR registered against him in the murder case of Abdul Rasheed Ghazi murder during the 2007 Lal Masjid operation. 

Ghazi was one of more than 100 people killed when military troops stormed Lal Masjid in 2007.

Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict after listening to the arguments of both the sides.

Musharraf’s lawyer had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court.

The case against the former president was filed in 2013, remarked the judge. He then asked about the progress in the case.

The prosecution lawyer told him that the challan was submitted in 2014.

The chief justice asked, “why hasn’t the trial been completed?”

The lawyer said that he doesn’t know why.

The case can only move forward once Musharraf returns, remarked Justice Minallah.

The Aabpara police had registered a case against Musharraf on September 2, 2013. He was arrested on October 10 and granted bail on November 4, 2013. In 2016, he was declared to be a proclaimed offender in the case.

Musharraf had left Pakistan in 2016 for medical treatment. He had not returned since.

TOPICS:
Lal Masjid operation pervez musharraf
 
