Filmmaker Jami comes forward with #MeToo story 

One of Pakistan’s best-known filmmakers, Jami Moor, has said that he supports the #MeToo movement because he himself is a rape survivor from 13 years ago at the hands of a major media personality.

He did not name the person he was accusing. “I’m writing this because #MeToo is under attack and I’m ready to partially vomit out my own experience,” the director said in a series of tweets on Sunday. “I was brutally raped by a very powerful person in our media world.”

Jami tweeted that he had shared the incident with his friends, however, none of them believed him. “I told my few close friends but no one took it seriously. I told them so many times with the name of this tycoon. YES high end top end friends in media didn’t do anything,” he wrote.

“It’s all true what the victims says and how they say or hide,” he added. “It’s all an exact same pattern a victim goes thru like clockwork as if DNA has a SOS gene to shut up.”

The director went into detail of how he tried to seek treatment and take care of himself.

He said that he was writing about the incident now that the #MeToo movement was under attack and he was prepared to reveal his own personal experience.

Talking about the recent case of a college professor who committed suicide on alleged claims of harassment, the director added, “I’m pissed that they’re attacking the movement and victims, so I’m coming here today after 13 years or so to say that 99.99% survivors are telling the truth always. No doubt ever!”

Jami has strongly supported #Metoo posts such as the one against Lux Style Awards for nominating a famous performer who was accused of sexual harassment.

The filmmaker concluded by saying, “I know it’s a suicide what I’m writing right now but this is important before they harm the movement.”

Reaction

Many people reacted to the tweets. Performer Ali Gul Pir responded by saying, “Respect, love and support for you. Your strength is inspirational and I hope you find resolve and justice.”

Frieha Altaf said: “Im so sorry to hear this. It explains your support for the #MeToo movement and your anger. #meinbhi”

Scores of other people tweeted back support and solidarity. Others called him incredibly brave for speaking out. Others urged him to name and shame the person who raped him.

Major news websites picked up on the tweets and published stories. Some of them were later diluted, prompting Jami to tweet: “So story taken down by almost all channels at same time! Thats no error. Thats the power i was talking about. Where r the truth hunters?”

Jami’s work