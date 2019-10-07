Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

File detailing weapons, explosives found from ‘Nine Zero’ goes missing

24 mins ago
 
Court tells IO to present it or go to jail



A file containing details of weaponry found from 'Nine Zero', the headquarters of the then united Muttahida Qaumi Movement, has gone missing from the police record, the investigating officer of the case revealed this Monday.

The revelation was made during a hearing of the case pertaining to the March 11, 2015 raid on the MQM headquarters by Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

Inspector Changez Khan, the officer investigating the case, appeared before an anti-terrorism court hearing the case after having remained suspended for three months. He informed the court that the file has gone missing.

Expressing extreme displeasure, the judge rebuked the officer for not having appeared before the court to testify in the case and now having missed the case file too.

Inspector Khan told the judge that he was reinstated just a few days ago. He said he would present the file at the next hearing, after inquiring the prosecution and the department about it.

The court warned the investigating officer that if he failed to present the file and testify before the court, he would be sent to jail.

It noted that the suspects, Obaid alias K-2, Faisal alias Mota, Amir alias Sar Phatta and others, are facing more than 28 cases. These suspects were arrested during the Nine Zero raid.

Later, the ATC adjourned the hearing until October 17.







Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.






 
TOPICS:
MQM Nine Zero Police
 
