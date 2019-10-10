FIA arrests Karachi man for sexually abusing, blackmailing woman

File photo: AFP

The Federal Investigation Agency has apprehended a man in Karachi for sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman, officials said Thursday.

The suspect had introduced himself to the woman as an official of an intelligence agency, officials of the FIA’s cyber-crime wing said.

He had been sexually abusing the woman for over six years, the officials said. The suspect had even subjected her to electric shocks and made videos to blackmail her.

The officials further said the suspect threatened to kill the woman’s father when she refused to meet him. They seized two mobile phones and a memory card from the suspect. The card had videos of several women stored in it.

The suspect had also been sending indecent pictures of women to their relatives through a fake profile on Facebook, the officials added.