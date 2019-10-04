FC men snatch SAMAA TV camera, delete Quetta clash footage

File photo: AFP

Frontier Corps personnel snatched a camera from a SAMAA TV team after they reached Quetta’s Killi Deeba to cover a clash between two tribal groups.

A SAMAA TV reporter in Quetta, who asked not to be named because of security concerns, told SAMAA Digital that they sent a team to Killi Deeba after receiving reports of a clash between two groups.

Seven people were injured in the clash.

“FC personnel were there when our team reached the spot,” he said. “They snatched the camera from our cameraman and stopped him from filming.”

The team was told to delete the footage, the reporter said.

Dr Khan Wasay, the spokesperson for FC, told SAMAA Digital over the phone that the camera will be handed back to the cameraman within 30 minutes.

“I am on it,” he said, adding that the FC personnel kept asking the cameraman to stay away from the scene because of security concerns but he wasn’t listening to them.

The cameraman, whose identity could not be revealed, said the FC personnel returned the camera after two hours but had deleted the footage.

“I had recorded the gunshots and hand grenade explosions in my camera. FC personnel and police were present on the spot,” the cameraman said. “I made the shots of people who were afraid.”

The cameraman said that he went to the hospital to get footage of the injured arriving at the hospital. But, he added, he was stopped from making the footage by a doctor.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash, an official told SAMAA TV reporter.