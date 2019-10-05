Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Government

FBR to tighten screws on private hospitals evading taxes

2 hours ago
 
FBR to tighten screws on private hospitals evading taxes

The Federal Board of Revenue has decided to tighten the screws on private hospitals and medical centres, involved in evading taxes, across the country.

“FBR is seriously considering to install Point of Sales invoicing system in all ‘big private hospitals and medical centres’,” FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said in a tweet Saturday.

“Tax collection from such centres is very disproportionate to charges recovered from the patients,” he said.

Zaidi said the FBR would soon start a campaign to bring these hospitals and medical centres in the tax net.

