FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns

The Federal Board of Revenue has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns or statements for Tax Year 2019 to November 30, according to a circular it issued Thursday.

The deadline to file returns for Tax Year 2019 expired Thursday after a one-month extension.

“The date of total income/statements of final taxations for individuals, associations of persons and companies for the Tax Year 2019 is hereby further extended up to 30th November, 2019,” the circular read.

The extension in deadline comes amid the government’s efforts to bring more and more people into the tax net and document the economy.

Why file your tax returns

Filing tax returns may seem like a long, difficult and unnecessary process but the pros outweigh the cons. By filing your tax returns you are entitled to:

Lower taxes on bank transactions Lower taxes when buying property or cars Tax refunds

How to do it

The process to file your returns is pretty easy and can be done online.

The FBR has an online income return system called IRIS, which can be accessed at www.iris.fbr.gov.pk. You register for it with your 13-digit identity card number or using your seven digit national tax number.

There is a section called ‘Return of Income’ through which users can click on the ‘Declaration’ tab and scroll through the options. For people whose tax is deducted at source, meaning your income tax is already cut before you get your salary, all you have to do is declare it under the ‘Adjustable Tax Regime’ section with the relevant code.

The FBR website also has a FAQ section to guide you through filing your returns.

