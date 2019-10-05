Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Fazlur Rehman is just a blackmailer, claims Ali Zaidi
SAMAA TV
12 mins ago
Fazl has announced an 'Azadi March' against the government
