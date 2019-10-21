Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Fazl’s protest damaging for Kashmir cause, says Shaukat Yousafzai

47 mins ago
Urges the JUI-F chief to have 'mercy on Kashmiris'



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Monday that the protest by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is damaging for the Kashmir cause.

"You are trying to create a situation of a sit-in or march, which at the time is causing a huge damage to Pakistan," Yousafzai said in a statement.

"Since the time Maulana Fazlur Rehman spoke of a sit-in or march, the Kashmir issue has been overshadowed on the media."

He urged the JUI-F chief to have "mercy on this country and the Kashmiri people".

The KP information minister further said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also formed a committee on the provincial level to hold talks with the opposition parties.

The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The Pakistan Peoples Party has so far been reluctant to join it, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad.

The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

However, the two sides have not yet held any formal negotiations.

