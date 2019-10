Says they can't stage a 126-day-long sit-in like the PTI







Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram



"Maulana sahib has been sitting in every government's bus, only this time he's helpless," Javed said while speaking to SAMAA TV."If he's given a position, then believe [me], he would take back his call for the march."He questioned what sort of a sit-in would participants of the Azadi March stage, when their demands were not even clear. "They can't stage a 126-day-long sit-in like the PTI," the senator said.He said Fazl must come to Islamabad, however, no one would come out in his support. Javed said these individuals bankrupted the country over the past 30 years."It is Imran Khan who has now steered the country to the right path," he added.The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.However, the two sides have not yet held any negotiations.