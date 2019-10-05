‘Fazl will get stuck in his own Azadi March game’

Photo: Online

Maulana Fazul Rahman is about get trapped by his own games, said Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a reference to the JUI-F chief’s plan to hold an Azadi March in Islamabad this month.

Speaking at a press conference at the railways headquarters in Lahore on Saturday, the federal minister warned the JUI-F chief against ‘spreading rumours’. He said Rehman himself will suffer the consequences of spreading these rumours.

“Maulana sb is trying to use the PPP and PML-N,” he said, adding that Rehman has humiliated the opposition before too.

If anything goes wrong at the border, it will be Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s responsibility, Rashid said.

Fazl, the chief of JUI-F, announced on Thursday that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27 and termed it as ‘Azadi March’. He told reporters in Islamabad that the march aims to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Fazl said the final destination of the march will be Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on board for his anti-government march. The PPP, however, has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has voiced reservations over its dates.

