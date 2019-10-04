Friday, October 4, 2019  | 4 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Fazl trying to save his ‘sinking politics’, says PM Khan

8 mins ago
 
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is trying to save his “sinking politics”.

The remarks came during a meeting of spokespersons of the government and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was presided over by PM Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

The prime minister said the JUI-F chief was more worried about the government’s seminary reforms.

The JUI-F chief announced on Thursday that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27 to stage a protest against the government. Fazl said the final destination of the march would be Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Speaking about the Pakistan Steel Mills, the prime minister said his government was making every possible effort to revive the steel giant and make it a profitable enterprise.

PM Khan said the former governments did not make any efforts for reviving this loss-making entity, which had become an additional burden over the years.

Officials informed the premier that Chinese and Russian companies had shown interest in reviving the Pakistan Steel Mills and several proposals were under consideration in this regard.

The meeting reviewed various options and efforts being made for reviving the steel giant.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
