Fazl strengthening Modi’s narrative: Azam Swati

Accuses the JUI-F of intending to have bloodshed in Islamabad

In his exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, Swati said the purpose of JUI-F's Azadi March was to stop the process of accountability.Asked about their preparations to deal with marchers, he said the JUI-F had entered a dead-end alley and the government would deal with them in any way."They used to urge us to come to the parliament and call us a mob," the minister said, referring to the opposition parties' stance on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's 2014 sit-in in Islamabad."Will the process of accountability stop because of this mob coming to Islamabad," he asked, questioning, "Why not they come to the parliament and hold talks with us?"Swati said this "isn't politics, but hypocrisy". He said the JUI-F chief had two goals: to "strengthen Modi's narrative and have bloodshed"."Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be responsible and he would have to pay for that," the minister asserted.He admitted that his party could not force then prime minister Nawaz Sharif to step down despite its 126-day-long sit-in in Islamabad in 2014."Now there is not even a chance of it," Swati added.