Fazl stirring storm in a teacup, says Chohan

Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is stirring a storm in a teacup, despite the fact that the government is vigorously fighting the case of India-occupied Kashmir on world forums.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Chohan accused the JUI-F chief of doing “politics of gains”, in the name of principles. He urged the National Accountability Bureau chairman to summon and question Fazl.

The provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Fazlur Rehman sahib, do not fool the people. There is no threat to the honour of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him),” he said.

“The prime minister fought the battle for the honour of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) through arguments. Maulana is requested to back out under such circumstances.”

Chohan further said the Indian media was portraying the JUI-F chief as a hero. “Understand the mindset of the person, whom the Indian media portrays as a hero.”

He said the government is vigorously fighting Kashmir’s case, urging Fazl not to act on the directives of the enemy.

The provincial minister also criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz were only trying to save their fathers.

Chohan’s comments were a reference to NAB cases against former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.